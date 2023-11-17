EU to Adopt a Stronger Stance against China’s Unfair Economic Practices

The European Union (EU) is determined to adopt a more assertive approach to address the issue of “unfairness” in its economic relations with China, according to Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU trade chief. During his visit to China, Dombrovskis emphasized the need for a level playing field and reciprocity in trade.

While recognizing the importance of China in the global economy, Dombrovskis highlighted that Europe can no longer tolerate the lack of fairness in trade relations, especially considering broader geopolitical shifts. He stressed that the EU welcomes competition but insists that it must be fair. In this regard, the EU will take a more forceful stance against unfair practices and ensure that its interests are protected.

Dombrovskis also emphasized that a strong partnership with China is crucial for the success of global transitions towards green and digital economies. However, the EU cannot afford to leave its openness vulnerable to abuse or compromise its national security.

During his speech at Tsinghua University, Dombrovskis clarified that the EU’s economic-security strategy should be primarily focused on national security concerns rather than broader economic resilience or level playing field issues. He reiterated that the EU’s approach is not about decoupling from China but rather about managing risks.

In addition to addressing unfair trade practices, Dombrovskis highlighted the EU’s concerns regarding China’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the challenges European companies face when operating in China. He expressed hope that the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the EU and China can be further strengthened.

As part of his visit, Dombrovskis is expected to hold meetings with Chinese officials, including He Lifeng, the vice-premier responsible for monetary issues and foreign investment. These discussions are likely to address recent tensions arising from the EU’s investigation into the influx of inexpensive Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) into the European market. Dombrovskis assured that the investigation would be based on facts and involve substantial engagement from the Chinese government and companies.

In conclusion, the EU’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, has emphasized the need for a more assertive stance against China’s unfair economic practices. While acknowledging the importance of China in global trade, the EU is determined to ensure a level playing field and reciprocity in its economic relations. By adopting a forceful approach, the EU aims to protect its interests and promote fair competition in trade with China.