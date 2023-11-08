The Perks of Your FT.com Trial

During your trial period on FT.com, you will have access to a wide range of features and content. With our trial, you get complete digital access to both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Our Standard Digital package includes a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions to keep you informed and up-to-date on the latest developments around the world. Dive deep into various topics and gain insights from our team of journalists and experts.

If you opt for the Premium Digital package, in addition to the Standard Digital benefits, you will gain access to our premier business column, Lex. This column offers valuable insights and analysis on the world of business, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the market trends and opportunities. You will also receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes, delivering original and in-depth reporting right to your inbox.

We understand that your needs and preferences may change, so feel free to switch between our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages during your trial period. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to make the change that suits you best.

At the end of your trial, if you take no action, you will automatically be enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan, giving you continued full access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you wish to save on costs, you have the flexibility to change your plan online at any time. By selecting the annual payment option, you can retain your premium access and save 20% on your subscription.

If you find that the Standard Digital offering meets your requirements, you can downgrade to this plan at any time, confident that it offers robust journalistic content that fulfills the needs of many of our valued users.

Canceling or changing your subscription is hassle-free and can be done online at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and follow the prompts. Your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period.

To make things convenient for you, we support various forms of payment including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

Make the most of your FT.com trial and enjoy the full range of features and content available to you. Stay informed, gain insights, and navigate the complex world of business with ease.