European Union calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza as violence continues

European Union leaders have issued a statement calling for humanitarian “pauses” to provide aid in Gaza, amidst an escalating crisis that has paralyzed UN operations. The UN Security Council has been unsuccessful in passing a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, and member states are set to vote on a new draft resolution put forward by Jordan on behalf of Arab states. Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, emphasized that “collective punishment is not self-defense” and called for a cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with over 2 million trapped individuals facing the daily impacts of airstrikes and an Israeli blockade. The Israeli government alleges that Hamas is stockpiling fuel for its own use and has urged them to share it. Power shortages have left health services crippled, and hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes due to the ongoing bombing.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of over 7,028 people, including numerous children, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The international community is facing mounting pressure to secure the entry of much-needed aid into Gaza, with calls for an immediate ceasefire and a humanitarian pause in fighting.

Despite the urgency of the situation, there is still no consensus among nations regarding the crisis. The outbreak of violence was triggered by Hamas’ terror attacks and kidnapping rampage, which claimed the lives of over 1,400 individuals in Israel and resulted in the taking of over 200 hostages in Gaza.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, dismissed calls for a ceasefire as attempts to hinder Israel’s ability to protect its citizens. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel’s forces are preparing for the next stages of their war against Hamas, which could potentially involve a ground incursion.

In the past few days, Israel has conducted targeted raids in northern Gaza, including airstrikes and artillery strikes. These incursions aim to eliminate Hamas militants, establish a foundation for a full-fledged invasion, and neutralize explosive devices and reconnaissance posts.

Meanwhile, a rocket struck the Red Sea resort city of Taba in Egypt, injuring six individuals. The origin of the rocket is still unknown. Israel’s IDF spokesperson mentioned that Israel will work with Egypt and the US to enhance defense against threats in the Red Sea area.

The health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza has published a report listing thousands of documented deaths since October 7 that it attributes to Israeli military aggression. The death toll is expected to rise as the violence continues.

