EU Launches Investigation into Meta and TikTok for Content Related to Hamas

The European Union (EU) has initiated an investigation into Meta, formerly known as Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok for potentially violating the Digital Services Act (DSA), which governs content moderation. The investigation focuses on the platforms’ handling of content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The EU’s move comes after the European Commission sent letters to Meta and TikTok, requesting information about the measures they have implemented to prevent the spread of illegal content and disinformation on their platforms following Hamas’ attack in Israel and the subsequent war.

Previously, Twitter, now known as X, was also subjected to a similar request for information, and the company had to respond regarding the actions it had taken regarding the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis.

Receiving a request for information is an initial step that could lead to an official investigation by the European Commission if non-compliance is found. If proven to have violated the DSA, these firms could face fines of up to 6% of their annual global revenue.

Along with the investigation, the European Commission has set a deadline of November 8 for Meta and TikTok to demonstrate compliance with other potential issues, such as safeguarding the integrity of elections and protecting minors on their platforms.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has also warned Meta and TikTok’s CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew respectively, to intensify their efforts in combating falsehoods and illegal content, including terrorist propaganda.

In response to the investigation, Meta’s spokesperson, Ben Walters, stated that they are willing to provide further details to the European Commission and are committed to responding to the requests. He also mentioned Meta’s establishment of a special operations center with dedicated teams working on content moderation and collaborating with fact-checkers.

TikTok’s spokesperson, James Lyons, stated that they have received the request for information from the European Commission and are currently reviewing it. He also mentioned that the platform plans to publish its first transparency report under the DSA, which will outline their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the European community.

