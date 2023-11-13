EU Officials Alarmed by Von der Leyen’s Support of Israel

Brussels, Belgium – A significant number of EU officials have expressed their concerns over the “uncontrolled” support shown by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, towards Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The officials, totaling more than 800, have written a letter criticizing von der Leyen and claiming that her support for Israel does not align with the values of the European Union. They accuse the EU of demonstrating indifference towards the “massacre of civilians” in Gaza and disregarding human rights and international humanitarian law.

The officials highlight the perceived double standards of the European Commission, as it considers Russia’s blockade of Ukraine as an act of terror but allegedly ignores Israel’s blockade of Gaza. The letter emphasizes the urgent need for von der Leyen and other EU leaders to call for a ceasefire and the protection of civilian life, stating that this is integral to the EU’s existence. The signatories warn that the EU risks losing credibility if immediate action is not taken.

These criticisms expose the deep divisions within the European Union regarding its approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict, which has resulted in thousands of casualties within a span of two weeks. The letter denounces the European Commission’s actions and positions as providing legitimacy to what it describes as a “war crime” in Gaza.

While the letter’s aim is to influence EU policy, it is unlikely to bring about immediate change. However, it indicates the growing discord among EU staff members who advocate for the consistent application of international law worldwide.

Despite the criticism, von der Leyen’s spokesperson maintains that the President has continually expressed a commitment to both standing in solidarity with Israel and addressing the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people. The European Commission has acknowledged the letter and expressed its willingness to engage with staff members and European citizens to better understand their views.

The disagreement within the EU echoes similar tensions in the West, with reports of US diplomats preparing a “dissent cable” on the Middle East war, criticizing the United States’ policy. The divergence of opinions demonstrates the complexity of the conflict and the challenge of finding a unified response.

