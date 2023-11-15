New Developments and Concerns Surrounding the EU’s Position on Israel

In a recent letter obtained by Euractiv, a group of EU staff from around the world have expressed their criticism of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s stance of “unconditional support” to Israel. The three-page letter, which has been sent to von der Leyen’s office as well as EU delegations worldwide, raises concerns about the European Commission’s unwavering support for one party in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The letter, believed to have been signed by close to 850 staff members, begins by condemning the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against innocent civilians. It also strongly condemns the Israeli government’s disproportionate reaction to these attacks, particularly emphasizing the plight of the 2.3 million Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip.

The letter further expresses surprise at the European Commission’s position, citing it as a promotion of what has been referred to in the press as “European cacophony”. The staff members question the Commission’s seeming indifference towards the ongoing massacre of civilians in Gaza, emphasizing the disregard for human rights and international humanitarian law.

The criticism towards von der Leyen and the European Commission stems from their failure to explicitly state that they expect Israel to abide by international humanitarian law in its response to the attacks. Other EU leaders have made this expectation clear, further highlighting the concern among EU officials and member states.

Recognizing the importance of European values, the staff members urge von der Leyen and EU leaders to call for a ceasefire and the protection of civilian lives. They stress that this is at the core of the EU’s existence and without taking action, the EU risks losing all credibility.

