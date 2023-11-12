New Leadership Emerges in Slovakia Amidst Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What party won the recent election in Slovakia? What were the main campaign promises of the winning party? Why are European Socialists facing pressure to expel the party’s leader? Has the winning party faced controversy in the past? What actions may be taken against the party by the European Socialists?

Slovakia’s recent election has resulted in the emergence of a new leader, Robert Fico, from the Smer party. Fico gained support by advocating for the end of military assistance to Ukraine and critiquing the European Union’s sanctions on Russia. However, this anti-Ukraine stance has raised concerns in both Kyiv and Brussels.

The European People’s Party and European Socialists are now facing mounting pressure to expel Fico from their ranks. Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party, compared Fico to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and called for clarification on the Socialists’ response to Fico’s positions.

Stefan Lövfen, the president of the European Socialists, had previously threatened to expel Fico. In response to his victory, Fico expressed frustration, stating that he had received “blackmail” instead of congratulations from the Party of European Socialists.

Socialist MEP Pedro Marques emphasized the distinction between the rhetoric used in Smer’s campaign, which included homophobic remarks, and the potential policies that could be implemented if they form a government. Marques suggested that if Smer follows through on these controversial campaign promises, a sanctions process and even expulsion could be considered.

Although Smer MEP Monika Beňová argues that her party is pro-European, tensions remain high within the European Socialists. The broader Party of European Socialists is committed to acting in unison with the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament but has not made a decision about expelling the two Smer MEPs.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Socialists have taken punitive measures against Fico and his party. In 2006, Smer was temporarily suspended after forming a government with the far-right.

As the controversy unfolds, there are growing concerns over the personal ties between Maroš Šefčovič, an experienced EU commissioner and Fico’s ally, and Fico himself. Renew lawmakers have raised questions about Šefčovič’s support for Ukraine in light of his association with Fico.

While the future of Fico’s party within the European Socialists remains uncertain, it is clear that Slovakia’s recent election results have sparked a debate on the party’s alignment with European values and its relationship with Russia.

Sources: politico.eu