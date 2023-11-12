EU Rejects Spain’s Push for More Official Languages

The European Union (EU) has dismissed Spain’s request to add additional official languages, highlighting a lack of support from other member states.

Spain, which currently has three official languages (Spanish, Catalan, and Basque), had hoped to have Galician and Valencian recognized as official languages as well. However, the EU has decided against this proposal, stating that it would create an unnecessary burden on translation services and could hinder the efficiency of EU institutions.

Instead of adding more official languages, the EU aims to streamline its operations by focusing on a limited number of widely spoken languages. This approach allows for more efficient communication and avoids excessive costs associated with catering to numerous languages.

While Spain argues that the recognition of Galician and Valencian as official languages would promote linguistic diversity and cultural heritage, critics argue that it could lead to complications and inefficiencies within the EU institutions.

The decision by the EU has sparked a debate on the importance of linguistic diversity within the organization. While some argue that promoting diversity is essential, others emphasize the need for practicality and efficiency when it comes to communication and decision-making processes.

Despite the rejection of Spain’s request, the EU remains committed to supporting linguistic diversity through various initiatives, such as translation services and language learning programs.

Sources: EU website, FT.com