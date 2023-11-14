EU Poised to Begin Accession Talks with Ukraine in December

The European Union (EU) is on the verge of announcing formal negotiations with Ukraine for its future accession to the union, set to take place as early as December. This move comes as part of an extensive effort to expand the EU up to 35 countries. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated recently that the future of Ukraine lies within the EU.

In June, EU countries granted candidate status to Ukraine for EU membership. As part of the process, the Commission is expected to release a progress report assessing how well Ukraine, along with other aspiring members, is meeting the conditions for joining the bloc. The report is scheduled for November. Once adopted, this report will likely lead to a statement from the Commission that will encourage member states to open negotiations with Ukraine. The political pressure surrounding this decision will make it difficult for individual member states to resist. The expectation is that the European Council will make a decision to open negotiations by December.

It should be noted that commencing formal negotiations for Ukraine’s EU membership is a complex matter, both politically and legally. Ukraine must fulfill seven conditions outlined by the Commission, including implementing judicial reforms and combatting corruption, in order to initiate talks. As of August, only two of the seven conditions had been met, according to the Ukrainian government.

It is anticipated that even if Ukraine has not fulfilled all seven conditions by the time of the summit in mid-December, leaders will make a political statement authorizing negotiations. The aim is to reach a political agreement in December, with the legal framework for Ukraine’s admission being finalized by early 2024.

Leaders are optimistic about sending a positive signal regarding Ukraine’s future membership in December, despite slight concerns over meeting all the criteria. Progress has been encouraging overall, with only the issue of minority rights presenting a potential hurdle in the short term.

