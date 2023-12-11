EU Summit Set to Determine Ukraine’s Membership Status as Hungary Stands Firm

The upcoming European Union summit will be a critical turning point for Ukraine’s bid for membership. However, Hungary’s resistance to granting accession talks with Ukraine has raised tensions and set the stage for a showdown among EU leaders this week.

Despite Ukraine’s plea for new military aid and the initiation of membership talks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains steadfast in his opposition. Orban, who maintains close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has threatened to veto any aid or negotiations.

This is not the first time Hungary has faced opposition from its EU partners. Last year, Hungary watered down sanctions against Russia and vetoed a deal to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. Eventually, the aid was allowed through after protracted negotiations regarding EU aid to Hungary.

The division among EU states reflects a clash of ideologies. On one side, there are those who emphasize a strong and united Europe, while on the other, some countries are skeptical about the EU’s future.

Failure to reach an agreement on Ukraine’s accession talks at the summit would not only be devastating for Ukraine but would also call into question the EU’s ability to fulfill its commitments. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged EU leaders to recognize the gravity of the decision they will make at the summit.

Securing financial assistance from Europe is crucial for Ukraine, as doubts grow about future support from the United States. With President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveling to Washington for talks, the outcome of the summit will significantly impact Ukraine’s geopolitical position.

All decisions regarding Ukraine, as well as potential sanctions against Russia, require unanimous support from all 27 EU member countries. As the EU seeks Hungary’s support for Ukraine, the European Commission is expected to unlock access to 10 billion euros for Budapest this week.

If Hungary were to veto talks with Ukraine, it could also affect the aspirations of Georgia and Bosnia to join the EU, as they have received support from Hungary. Despite the current impasse, some diplomats believe that a compromise could still be reached. This compromise might involve postponing negotiations with Ukraine until certain conditions are met.

The EU summit will be a critical juncture for Ukraine, testing the EU’s solidarity and ability to navigate complex geopolitical challenges. As leaders come together to discuss Ukraine’s future, the decisions they make will shape not only Ukraine’s destiny but also the future of the European Union itself.

