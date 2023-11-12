Secret Talks Held to Address Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Top officials from the United States and the European Union (EU) engaged in private discussions with Russian counterparts in Turkey in an attempt to find a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh standoff. These talks took place just days before Azerbaijan initiated a military offensive to seize control of the breakaway territory from ethnic Armenian authority.

This off-diary meeting, which occurred on September 17 in Istanbul, aimed to pressure Azerbaijan into ending its nine-month blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. Efforts were also made to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid convoys from Armenia to the region, ensuring that essential supplies such as food and fuel could reach the estimated 100,000 inhabitants.

Representing the United States was Louis Bono, Washington’s senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations, while the EU delegation included Toivo Klaar, its representative for the region. Russia’s special envoy on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Igor Khovaev, represented the Russian side.

Such high-level diplomatic interactions are uncommon. In the past, limited engagement has occurred between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but no negotiations took place. The recent meeting between the U.S., EU, and Russian officials reflects an understanding that Russia wields influence in the region and underscores the need to collaborate on finding a resolution amidst the current delicate situation.

To maintain effective communication channels and prevent misunderstandings, the EU has made efforts to keep lines open with relevant counterparts. Over the years, Toivo Klaar has engaged in talks with Igor Khovaev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin on several fronts.

While the U.S. State Department declined to comment on the meeting, emphasizing their non-disclosure of private diplomatic discussions, an anonymous U.S. official explained that cooperation with Russia is necessary due to their influence over the involved parties. At this critical juncture, it is essential to navigate the situation with care.

Azerbaijan initiated its lightning offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, deploying tanks and troops accompanied by heavy artillery bombardment. Following 24 hours of intense fighting resulting in hundreds of casualties, Karabakh Armenian leaders were compelled to surrender. Subsequently, more than 100,000 individuals have fled their homes, seeking refuge across the border due to concerns for their safety.

Azerbaijan asserts its right to take action against what it considers “illegal armed formations” on its internationally recognized territory. The country has also expressed its commitment to reintegrate those who have chosen to remain. The military operation has been described as “devastating” by European Council President Charles Michel, while Antony Blinken has joined the call for Azerbaijan to halt further hostilities and facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh.