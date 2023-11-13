The EU’s Africa Policy Faces Challenges in the Aftermath of Recent Coups

In the wake of a series of military coups in Western African countries, EU foreign and defense ministers convened in Toledo, Spain to discuss the bloc’s waning influence and shortcomings in the Sahel region and beyond. The coup in Niger, which deposed elected President Mohamed Bazoum, has raised concerns about regional stability and security. Meanwhile, in Gabon, doubts have been raised about the validity of the recent election.

The EU is considering imposing sanctions on those involved in the Niger coup, a move similar to those already imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). While ECOWAS has raised the possibility of military intervention to restore constitutional order, the EU has yet to offer clear support for such action.

The EU is facing a critical juncture as it grapples with growing anti-French sentiment in formerly colonized countries and the expanding presence of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. The bloc must now reflect on its next steps and how to address these challenges.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of democracies standing by each other when threatened, while her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin called for sustained investments in Africa from a humanitarian, development, and security perspective.

A key issue currently under consideration is whether France should maintain its military presence in Niger. The ruling junta has called for French troops to withdraw. Some voices argue that France should reconsider its interests in Africa and cut its losses, while others emphasize the need for regional actors to diversify and rely less on France.

As the EU reassesses its Africa policy, there are no easy answers. The bloc must navigate complex political dynamics and prioritize the well-being and security of the region’s people.

