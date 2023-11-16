New EU Funding Strategy for Hungary: Balancing Ukraine Aid and Democratic Standards

The European Commission is devising a groundbreaking strategy to address concerns over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s potential veto on European Union (EU) aid for Ukraine. In a bid to ensure the smooth flow of funds to both Hungary and Ukraine, the Commission is planning to release around €13 billion in frozen EU funds allocated to Hungary.

The urgency to secure agreement among the 27 bloc countries stems from the impending expiration of EU aid for Kyiv in December. Additionally, the recent decision by U.S. lawmakers to temporarily halt military funding for Ukraine and the election of Robert Fico, a vocal critic of Europe’s Ukraine policy, in Slovakia have further intensified the need for a consensus.

Orbán has voiced his opposition to providing further funding to Ukraine, citing concerns for Hungarian minorities in the country and calling for amendments to a 2017 law on linguistic minorities. This has raised concerns within the European Parliament, and the Commission hopes that by releasing a significant portion of Hungary’s frozen EU funds, Orbán can be swayed to support Ukraine’s aid.

Earlier this year, Hungary took steps to strengthen judicial independence, meeting a crucial requirement set by the Commission to unlock the largest share of the country’s cohesion funds amounting to €22 billion. Further clarifications have been requested from Budapest, and if the Hungarian reforms are deemed satisfactory, around €13 billion in EU cohesion funds could be made available. A decision on this matter is expected within the coming weeks.

While a substantial portion of Hungary’s EU financing will be unfrozen, there are still obstacles to address. Some funds, totaling €6.3 billion, remain blocked due to concerns about graft, while another €2.5 billion is being withheld due to controversies surrounding Budapest’s treatment of asylum seekers, a “child protection law” widely criticized as homophobic, and the academic independence of Hungarian universities.

In addition to the cohesion funds, Hungary is also entitled to receive €10.4 billion in grants and loans through the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund. However, accessing these funds is contingent upon fulfilling 27 conditions, including efforts to combat corruption.

This new funding strategy highlights the delicate balance between providing financial support to member states and upholding democratic standards. The European Commission’s approach aims to navigate these complexities while ensuring that both Hungary and Ukraine receive the necessary aid to address their respective challenges.

