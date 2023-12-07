EU Raises Concerns Over Chinese Companies Linked to Russia on Xi’s Agenda

The European Union (EU) has expressed its concerns to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about a list of Chinese companies believed to be involved in supplying Russia with dual-use goods. These goods are suspected to be contributing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. European Council chief Charles Michel warned Xi that EU countries may consider imposing sanctions on these entities unless immediate action is taken.

The EU has identified 13 companies based in China that are suspected of bypassing sanctions and facilitating the export of dual-use goods to Russia. EU leaders will meet in Brussels next week to discuss whether to name and shame these companies. Michel emphasized the importance of addressing this issue and urged China to take appropriate action.

While the Chinese readout by state media Xinhua did not provide details on how Xi responded to these concerns, he stressed the need for constructive dialogue and increasing understanding to handle differences effectively. This comes as Beijing aims to strengthen diplomatic engagement amid geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

During the EU-China summit, Xi positioned China as a reliable partner for Europe’s trade and technology sectors. This comes at a time when the US is imposing restrictions on technology exports to China, creating an opportunity for China to deepen its collaboration with Europe. Xi emphasized China’s willingness to treat the EU as a key partner in economic, trade, and tech cooperation.

However, Premier Li Qiang expressed China’s opposition to violations of market economy principles and the politicization of economic and trade issues. He urged caution in implementing restrictive trade policies and using trade remedies. The EU’s probe into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles was discussed during the summit, highlighting the importance of addressing trade imbalances and deepening high-level dialogue.

EU leaders expect to see concrete steps from China to address concerns such as cross-border data flows, market access for medical devices, and restrictive laws against the cosmetics industry. Resolving these issues will be crucial in determining the future of the EU-China relationship.

