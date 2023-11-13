EU Officials Call Out TikTok for War-related Disinformation

EU officials have issued a warning to TikTok regarding the spread of “illegal content and disinformation” related to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. With a 24-hour deadline, CEO Shou Zi Chew is urged to respond to these concerns or face potential penalties.

The European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has taken a proactive stance in addressing social media platforms regarding their compliance with EU laws on content moderation. In addition to TikTok, similar warnings were sent to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta earlier this week.

The Digital Services Act, a law implemented in August, now holds significant sway over large online platforms, including the companies that have been the subject of Breton’s warnings. This legislation imposes specific responsibilities on social media companies to safeguard user privacy and well-being.

Breton’s letter to Chew highlights TikTok’s alleged dissemination of graphic videos and misleading content during the conflict. Urging the platform to take immediate action, the EU official emphasizes the need for effective systems to combat these issues and requests a report on the crisis management measures undertaken.

As of now, TikTok has yet to provide a comment regarding these concerns.

