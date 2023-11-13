EU Observers Involved in Border Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

EU observers from the civilian monitoring mission in Armenia were caught in a firefight along the country’s border with Azerbaijan, according to official reports. The EU mission confirmed that one of its patrols witnessed the shooting incident in their area of responsibility. This incident occurred as part of the ongoing tension between the two South Caucasus countries following a brief war last year.

Armenia’s defense ministry reported that gunfire from Azerbaijani positions targeted the EU observers and their vehicle near the border village of Verin Shorzha. However, initially, the EU mission denied this claim and even labeled it as “false.” They later retracted the message and confirmed the incident. The EU’s External Action Service declined to comment, directing inquiries to the mission’s local press office, which has yet to respond.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry, on the other hand, denied that their troops fired at the EU observers. They dismissed the reports as disinformation from Armenia, stating that it would have been impossible for such a situation to occur given the pre-established coordination between the EU monitors and both sides.

The deployment of civilian monitors, similar to the one in neighboring Georgia, followed the conflict in September 2020, during which Azerbaijani forces occupied strategic heights inside Armenia’s borders. Azerbaijan has consistently opposed this presence, citing it as an intrusion in proximity to their own border posts.

The United Nations Security Council will address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders but home to many ethnic Armenians. Armenia is urging the UN to intervene, claiming that Baku has blockaded the region, hindering the delivery of essential supplies. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also emphasized the need to deescalate tensions and reopen humanitarian routes. Russia had deployed peacekeepers to the region following the 2020 war but has been unable to maintain peace between the two countries. The EU, the US, and other governments have joined the call for free movement to resume.

