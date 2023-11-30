EU Accuses Israel of “Unacceptable” Actions in Gaza, Raising Concerns of Child Casualties

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, the European Union has strongly criticized Israel for its recent military actions in Gaza, characterizing them as “unacceptable” and raising serious concerns over the reported casualties among Palestinian children. This development comes amid escalating violence and mounting civilian casualties in the region.

Local and international sources have reported numerous instances of Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, including Palestinian children. The EU, along with various humanitarian organizations, has expressed deep dismay over these casualties and their impact on the region’s civilian population.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense and protect its people, the European Union emphasizes the importance of proportional and targeted responses to avoid civilian casualties. The EU, along with other international actors, has called for an immediate cessation of violence and a de-escalation of tensions to prevent further loss of life.

