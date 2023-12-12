New Title: EU Considers Measures to Address Violence in Israeli-Occupied West Bank

The European Union (EU) is evaluating potential actions to address the increase in violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, expressed concern over the deadly attacks carried out by extremist settlers and denounced the Israeli government’s approval of additional housing units in Jerusalem, which the EU considers a violation of international law.

Borrell emphasized the need for concrete measures to address the acts of violence against the Palestinian population in the West Bank. While the proposed sanctions on violent settlers were met with mixed reactions from EU ministers, Borrell intends to collaborate with EU officials to compile a list of prominent settlers involved in attacks.

The exact details of the sanctions have not been disclosed yet. However, it is expected that they may include travel bans to the EU. This prospect poses a challenge as certain EU member states, including Austria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, maintain close ties with Israel. Conversely, the United States, Israel’s ally, has already imposed a visa ban on settlers implicated in violent attacks in the occupied West Bank.

France and Belgium have also considered implementing similar measures in response to Israeli settler violence. The surge in such violence has been attributed to the support signaled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which includes ultranationalist settlers. These settlements, constructed on land captured by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israel war, are deemed illegal by much of the international community. Critics argue that settler violence further exacerbates Israel’s attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

In addition to addressing settler violence, Borrell mentioned his intention to propose a separate sanctions program against Hamas, which received unanimous support from EU ministers. The EU has already designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

FAQ:

Q: What is the EU considering in response to violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank?

A: The EU is considering the implementation of sanctions on Jewish settlers who engage in violent acts against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Q: What was the reaction to the proposed sanctions by EU ministers?

A: The proposed sanctions received mixed reactions from EU ministers, but EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, intends to work with EU officials to compile a list of prominent settlers involved in attacks.

Q: What other countries are considering similar measures?

A: France has expressed its consideration of implementing measures to address settler violence, and Belgium has announced its plan to ban settlers from entering the country.

Q: What is the EU’s stance on Hamas?

A: The EU already considers Hamas a terrorist organization, and there is a proposal for a separate sanctions program against Hamas.