EU Prepares for Enlargement Amidst Decision-Making and Budget Changes

European Union (EU) governments are taking steps to revamp decision-making processes and financial systems in preparation for new member states. The European Commission plans to offer cash incentives and market access to candidate countries to expedite their membership preparations. This discussion among EU affairs ministers is laying the groundwork for an upcoming EU summit.

Enlargement is considered a significant challenge for the EU, and member states are determined to be adequately prepared. To facilitate faster reforms among the candidate countries, the European Commission will present a package of measures that include gradual EU market access and additional financial support. These measures aim to align internal reforms with the complex criteria established by the EU for entry.

Decision-making lies at the core of the EU’s preparations for enlargement. The requirement of unanimity on various policy areas, such as foreign and security policy, taxes, EU finances, justice and home affairs, and social security, has faced criticism for hindering the EU’s development. However, the Commission believes that accepting new members can be accomplished without necessitating changes to the EU treaties, which would be a lengthy and intricate process.

Furthermore, the EU would need to make adjustments to its agriculture policy, regional policy, and the overall budget to accommodate new members. With the addition of countries like Ukraine, the EU’s agriculture policy would experience considerable transformations, altering current direct payments to farmers. Similarly, the EU’s regional policy, which provides funding to poorer member states, would be significantly impacted. These policy changes, along with the proposed budget increase, are highly contested within the EU.

A recent paper by French and German scholars has proposed a radical overhaul of the EU’s decision-making and funding mechanisms by 2030, to accommodate new members effectively. The paper suggests the formation of four tiers of European integration, allowing selected countries closer cooperation and participation in the EU’s single market. This proposal aligns with the Commission’s plan to grant associate membership status to candidate countries and grant them access to the single market.

As EU leaders convene to discuss enlargement and the necessary reforms, the EU is committed to ensuring that decision-making processes and financial structures are well-prepared to embrace new members. These steps will pave the way for a more inclusive and robust European Union.