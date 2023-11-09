EU States Reach Deal on Migration and Asylum as Europe Prepares for Political Shift

As Europe gears up for upcoming elections, European Union (EU) members have come together in the hope of finalizing a migration and asylum overhaul before an expected rightward shift takes place on the continent. The agreement, reached by representatives from all 27 EU members, centers around new procedures to handle irregular immigration during times of high arrivals, marking a significant step towards a wider consensus on the bloc’s asylum and migration rules by the end of this year.

This breakthrough has been described as the “missing link” by European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, who emphasized the need for the pact to be in place before the EU elections. The agreement addresses key concerns related to crisis regulation and sets the stage for further negotiations to make the changes legally binding.

The matter of rescue missions performed by charities for refugees drowning at sea had been a disputed point between Germany and Italy. However, this disagreement did not hinder the overall progress towards the deal, highlighting the significance of reaching a resolution before the elections.

The proposed changes aim to bring order to the EU’s external borders and reduce immigration flows. While thousands of refugees have tragically lost their lives while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, critics argue that Europe’s restrictive approach to immigration is partly to blame. Human rights groups have consistently called for a more compassionate and inclusive stance.

However, the issue of immigration has become a cornerstone of right-wing parties’ policies across countries such as Italy, Hungary, Poland, and Germany. Anti-immigration rhetoric and demands for stronger restrictions have gained traction among the electorate, shaping political landscapes and potentially influencing policy decisions.

Hungary and Poland, both of which oppose the deal, are set to hold the EU presidency consecutively after the upcoming elections. Nevertheless, the agreement was approved by a majority vote, allowing the package to move forward.

The proposed package includes measures to provide support to countries such as Italy, where a significant number of refugees arrive via the Mediterranean. Additionally, it outlines the establishment of processing centers on the EU’s outer borders and grants new authority to detain asylum seekers during the processing of their claims.

While wealthy nations worldwide face accusations of prioritizing migration restrictions over human rights, the EU has faced scrutiny for outsourcing migration control to countries in Africa and the Middle East. In recent times, Tunisia, a key partner in one of the EU’s migration agreements, has faced allegations of abandoning refugees and migrants in the desert.

With the EU states reaching this important agreement, the path is set for further negotiations and eventual implementation of new migration and asylum rules. As Europe braces for political changes, the resolution of these issues will have a significant impact on the continent’s future approach to immigration and asylum.