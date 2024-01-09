EU Liberal Leader Rejects Alliance with Right-Wing Parties in Upcoming EU Election

A top liberal leader in the European Parliament has firmly stated that his party will not align with right-wing nationalists in the event of a right-wing majority in the upcoming European elections. Stéphane Séjourné, who leads the Renew Europe group, emphasized the need for control over European policy and urged against letting the far right take charge.

Séjourné highlighted the EU’s achievements in bringing order to various areas, including joint procurement of Covid vaccines, regulation of social media giants, and the establishment of a common migration and asylum regime. He expressed concerns over the possibility of an ungovernable Europe as right and far-right groups continue to gain popularity.

The liberal leader, who is close to French President Emmanuel Macron, firmly stated that he would not form an alliance with the far-right or the nationalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, which includes parties like Poland’s Law and Justice and Spain’s Vox. This stance would likely hinder the formation of a right-leaning coalition in the European Parliament, which could disrupt progressive policymaking on important issues such as the Green Deal climate legislation.

With the far-right gaining ground in his own country, Séjourné outlined a strategy to counter populist far-right movements by challenging the narrative that everything is out of control in Europe, as epitomized by the Brexit slogan “take back control.”

Recent polling indicates that the ECR is on the verge of overtaking Séjourné’s Renew group, potentially diminishing its influence in Parliament. There have been discussions within the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) about collaborating with certain elements of the ECR.

Séjourné differentiated between different nationalist and right-wing parties, suggesting that he might reconsider his position if Euroskeptic parties distanced themselves from the more extreme factions. However, he emphasized that the ECR would need to undergo a “clean-up operation” and separate the respectable parties from the non-respectable ones.

As the conservatives and socialists prepare to announce their lead candidates, the liberals’ campaign plans remain uncertain. Séjourné proposed the idea of a team of three politicians, each representing one of the EU’s main institutions: the Commission, Council, and Parliament. The potential inclusion of European Council President Charles Michel in this trio remains undecided.

Despite cautious polling, Séjourné expressed confidence in his group’s projected strength, particularly due to the emergence of smaller liberal parties in Eastern Europe. He hopes that his party can remain a key player in the European Parliament as the third largest group.

