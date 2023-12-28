Eminent figure Jacques Delors honored as a driving force behind European integration

In a solemn moment, European leaders remember and pay tribute to the remarkable legacy of Jacques Delors, a prominent French leftist personality and former President of the European Commission. Delors, an advocate of a united Europe, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in his Paris home. His commitment to European integration has left an indelible mark on generations of Europeans.

President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission describes Delors as a visionary who played a pivotal role in strengthening the European Union. His tireless efforts were dedicated to the creation of a united, dynamic, and prosperous Europe. Von der Leyen encourages everyone to honor Delors’ legacy by continually renewing and revitalizing the European Union.

During his tenure as President of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors shaped the modern contours of Europe in Brussels. He led the establishment of the single market, endorsed the Schengen agreements, spearheaded the Single European Act, and initiated the Erasmus student exchange program, which has since become a cornerstone of international education. Additionally, Delors played a crucial role in the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and set in motion the Economic and Monetary Union, which ultimately led to the creation of the Euro.

European Council President Charles Michel pays tribute to Delors as one of the key architects of the European project. He recognizes him as a “great Frenchman and great European” who transformed the European Economic Community into a true union rooted in humanist values. Under Delors’ stewardship, the European Union solidified its foundation with a single market and a single currency.

Initially a firm favorite in the 1995 French presidential election, Delors surprised the nation by declining to run, disappointing many on the Left who had placed hope in his candidacy. Despite stepping away from formal politics, Delors remained active, championing European federalism through influential think tanks like the “Club Témoin” and “Notre Europe.” He vehemently called for audacity in the face of challenges, such as Brexit and the rise of populist movements.

Born into humble origins in Paris in 1925, Delors’ path to political prominence was characterized by perseverance and dedication. He joined the Socialist Party at the age of 49, driven by a desire to serve and make a difference. As head of public finance under President François Mitterrand, Delors played a crucial role in implementing measures that curbed inflation and steered France away from economic turmoil.

Delors’ influence extended beyond the political sphere. He was a devoted family man, sharing his life with his late wife, Marie Lephaille, who passed away in 2020. They raised two children: Martine Aubry, born in 1950, and Jean-Paul, who tragically lost his life to leukemia in 1982.

President Emmanuel Macron expresses his deep respect for Delors, describing him as an unwavering craftsman of Europe. Macron recognizes Delors’ unwavering commitment, ideals, and integrity and pledges to carry his legacy forward.

As Europe mourns the loss of a remarkable leader, Jacques Delors’ contributions to European integration will forever be remembered. His vision and tireless efforts have shaped a united and prosperous Europe that endures to this day.