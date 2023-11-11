EU Leaders Approve Innovative Plan to Utilize Profits from Frozen Russian Assets

EU leaders have given their full support to a groundbreaking initiative that aims to utilize profits generated from frozen Russian state assets for the purpose of Ukraine’s reconstruction. They have called upon the European Commission to draft legal proposals to implement this plan in accordance with applicable contractual obligations, EU laws, and international laws.

The majority of the approximately $300 billion worth of Russian foreign reserves that were frozen by countries imposing sanctions during Moscow’s war on Ukraine are currently held within the EU, amounting to over €200 billion. As financial intermediaries reinvest Russian securities upon maturity, substantial profits are generated.

The EU has put forth the idea of taxing these profits to benefit Ukraine’s recovery efforts. However, concerns have been raised by the European Central Bank as well as some EU member states such as Paris and Berlin. They fear that such a move could disrupt financial markets and adversely impact the euro’s status as a reserve currency.

During a summit held in Brussels, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought a mandate from leaders to develop legal proposals. She referred to a supporting statement by G7 finance ministers, issued earlier this month, as a basis for her request.

Support for the initiative was voiced by several EU member states, including the Baltic countries, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Poland. However, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stressed the importance of carefully assessing the legal, macroeconomic, and monetary risks associated with the proposal. Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for prudence.

The decision approving the use of frozen Russian assets comes at the end of the European Council summit in Brussels. However, discussions around utilizing these assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine have been ongoing since they were first frozen under Western sanctions more than a year ago, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion.

Commission President von der Leyen had pledged earlier to present a proposal on leveraging Russian state assets “before the summer break.” However, this was delayed due to concerns raised by the ECB and certain member states. Consequently, the Commission aimed to seek a consensus within the G7 regarding leveraging Russian assets for Ukraine. Unfortunately, efforts to achieve this consensus at recent meetings of G7 justice and finance ministers were unsuccessful.

Celebrating a breakthrough in discussions, EU leaders have managed to address the matter as the Israel-Hamas conflict threatened to overshadow Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is anticipated that the European Commission will present its detailed proposals within the year, according to an official from the Commission.