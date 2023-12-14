The European Union Approves Ukraine’s Accession Talks Despite Opposition

In a significant development, European leaders have given their approval for the opening of accession negotiations for Ukraine, bypassing the opposition of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as it is currently facing a stalled counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion, with $60 billion in aid from the U.S. awaiting approval in Congress.

While the accession talks are expected to be a long process, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his joy, stating that it was a “victory of Ukraine” that would motivate and strengthen the country. This achievement holds great significance for Ukraine, which has expressed its aspirations to join the EU for many years.

Prime Minister Orbán, who vehemently opposed the opening of accession talks for Ukraine, criticized the agreement that was reached without his involvement. He stated on Facebook that “Hungary does not want to be part of this bad decision!” His disapproval was evident as he even left the room when the decision was made.

However, it is important to note that this decision was in accordance with EU law. According to an EU official, if someone is absent during crucial discussions, the decision can still be considered legally valid. This allowed for a unanimous decision from the European Council, despite Orbán’s absence.

In addition to the approval of Ukraine’s accession talks, EU leaders will also be meeting to discuss a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. This will be an important step in supporting Ukraine’s efforts to combat the challenges it currently faces.

The European leaders celebrated the decision, recognizing its significance for Ukraine and the continent as a whole. European Council President Charles Michel hailed it as “a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas described it as a historic day, achieving a decision to open accession negotiations not only with Ukraine but also with Moldova. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of this decision and the message of hope it sends to these countries and their citizens.

It is noteworthy that the decision to open accession negotiations for Ukraine came earlier than expected, as Orbán had threatened to use his veto to block the talks in the days leading up to the summit. The European Council’s decision aligns with the recommendation from the European Commission, which had advised opening accession negotiations back in November.

Ukraine’s journey towards EU membership began when it applied to join the union in February 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion. In June, it was granted candidate status, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of EU membership.

Overall, this approval of Ukraine’s accession talks, despite opposition, represents a significant step forward for the country and demonstrates the EU’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its aspirations to become a member of the union.

FAQs

1. What does “accession negotiations” mean?

Accession negotiations refer to discussions and agreements between a candidate country and the European Union regarding the conditions and terms of its potential membership in the EU.

2. Why did Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán oppose the opening of accession talks for Ukraine?

Prime Minister Orbán’s opposition to the opening of accession talks for Ukraine may stem from various reasons, including concerns about the potential impact on Hungary and its relationship with Ukraine or broader political disagreements.

3. What is the significance of Ukraine’s candidate status?

Ukraine being granted candidate status means that it is recognized as a potential future member of the European Union. It signifies that Ukraine has progressed in meeting the requirements and criteria set by the EU for membership consideration.

4. How will the €50 billion aid package benefit Ukraine?

The €50 billion aid package is intended to provide financial support to Ukraine in its efforts to address the challenges it currently faces, including the impact of Russia’s invasion. It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as infrastructure development, economic recovery, and humanitarian assistance.

5. What is the next step after the approval of accession negotiations?

After the approval of accession negotiations, Ukraine and the European Union will engage in detailed discussions and negotiations covering various aspects, such as political, economic, and legal alignment, with the aim of eventually concluding an agreement that would formalize Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

