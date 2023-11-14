Introducing the Innovative Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

In a momentous move towards tackling global emissions, the European Union (EU) has launched the initial phase of an unprecedented system known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Designed to address the challenge of more polluting foreign imports undermining the EU’s green transition, the CBAM will impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported goods, including steel, cement, and other high-emission products.

This groundbreaking initiative has garnered attention and sparked discussions among international trading partners. China’s top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, has urged countries to refrain from unilateral measures like the EU levy. Despite concerns, the EU will only start collecting CO2 emission charges at the border in 2026.

The first phase of the CBAM, which commences now, will require EU importers to report the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of imported iron and steel, aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilizers, and hydrogen. However, it is important to note that importers will not be required to purchase certificates to cover these CO2 emissions until 2026. The purchase of these certificates aims to ensure a level playing field between foreign producers and EU industries, aligning with the EU’s commitment to the carbon market.

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Economy Commissioner, emphasizes that the primary goal of the CBAM is to drive global shifts towards greener production. By preventing European manufacturers from relocating to countries with lower environmental standards, the CBAM seeks to maintain a thriving European industry while reducing net emissions by 55% by 2030.

During the trial phase, companies in the EU, Britain, and Ukraine expect minimal immediate impact. The European Commission assures that the border levy is in accordance with World Trade Organization rules, treating both foreign and domestic firms equally. The mechanism also accounts for carbon prices already paid abroad, allowing deductions from the border fees.

Gentiloni emphasizes that the CBAM is not intended for trade protection but as a means to safeguard the EU’s climate ambition. Furthermore, it seeks to elevate global climate ambitions and encourage other nations to embrace greener practices.

European steel industry association Eurofer, a proponent of the border tariff, aims to use the initial phase of the CBAM to test its effectiveness in preventing the relocation of industrial production to countries with less ambitious climate policies.

As for the response from significant trade partners such as China, Turkey, and the United States, official comments have yet to be received.

The implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism demonstrates the EU’s firm commitment to environmental sustainability. By taking a leading role in combating global emissions, the EU hopes to inspire other nations to adopt similar measures, ultimately creating a more environmentally conscious world.

FAQ

1. What is the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)?

The CBAM is a system introduced by the European Union to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported goods, specifically targeting high-emission products such as steel, cement, and other pollutants.

2. When will the CBAM start collecting CO2 emission charges at the border?

The EU will commence collecting CO2 emission charges at the border in 2026. However, the current phase focuses on reporting greenhouse gas emissions associated with imported products.

3. How does the CBAM ensure a level playing field between foreign producers and EU industries?

From 2026 onwards, importers will need to purchase certificates to cover CO2 emissions. This requirement ensures that foreign producers are on par with EU industries, which are already obliged to buy permits from the EU carbon market.

4. What is the primary objective of the CBAM?

The main goal of the CBAM is to encourage a global shift towards greener production and prevent European manufacturers from relocating to countries with lower environmental standards. It also aims to safeguard the EU’s climate ambition and promote climate action worldwide.

