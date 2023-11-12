The European Union’s Contingency Plan for Ukrainian Aid in the Face of Hungarian Opposition

The European Union (EU) is preparing a contingency plan to ensure that Ukraine receives 50 billion euros ($53.4 billion) in aid, even if Hungary decides to veto it. EU officials are concerned that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has cultivated closer ties with Moscow, may block the financial support package, as he has objected to similar aid in the past. However, the EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

The EU’s proposal includes expanding budget support to assist Ukraine with salaries and other expenses related to the conflict. The package is scheduled to be voted on by the EU’s 27 member states at a summit in Brussels on December 14-15. Despite worries about Hungarian opposition, EU officials are confident that the aid will reach Ukraine.

To bypass a potential Hungarian veto, EU officials have devised a workaround. If necessary, they will ask each member state to establish its own aid package with Ukraine. By combining these bilateral agreements, the EU can still provide significant financial assistance to Kyiv. Although this alternative approach may be tiresome, EU officials emphasize that it is a viable solution to ensure Ukraine’s receive the support it urgently needs.

Hungary’s objection to providing aid to Ukraine is not a new development. Previously, the country vetoed a similar proposal to provide 18 billion euros in financial assistance in 2023. However, after protracted negotiations, Budapest eventually consented to the aid package, citing concessions from the EU and the bloc’s commitment to finding alternative means of pushing it through. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed hope that a similar scenario could be avoided this time.

Prime Minister Orban’s opposition to EU support for Ukraine stems from a range of contentious issues, including democratic standards, foreign policy, migration, and LGBT rights. These ongoing disagreements have strained Hungary’s relationship with the EU. While the EU may be able to work around Hungary’s veto in terms of financial aid, the decision on whether to begin EU accession negotiations with Ukraine in December still requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 member states. Given Orban’s position on the war, achieving this unanimity is uncertain.

The EU has an additional incentive to secure Orban’s support for Ukraine. The bloc is considering unlocking some of the billions of euros in funding that have been suspended over concerns about Hungary’s democratic practices. EU officials have indicated that releasing these funds could potentially influence Orban’s vote on the matter. However, they maintain that Hungary must still fulfill the necessary conditions to access this funding.

In conclusion, while Hungary’s opposition poses a challenge, the EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The contingency plan to bypass a potential Hungarian veto demonstrates the EU’s determination to provide the necessary aid. Ukraine can be assured that it will receive EU support, regardless of the obstacles it may face.

