EU Issues Warning to Facebook and Twitter Over Spread of Disinformation Amid Conflict

The European Union (EU) has issued a stern warning to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, regarding the dissemination of “disinformation” on its social media platforms following the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. The EU has given Meta 24 hours to take substantive action and align with European law.

In addition to Meta, the EU has also issued a similar warning to Twitter, now known as “X,” demanding that the social media giant demonstrate the implementation of “timely, diligent, and objective action” to counter the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

This move comes in response to a surge in the circulation of doctored images, mislabeled videos, and other forms of misleading content related to the conflict. The EU’s industry chief, Thierry Breton, emphasized the importance of proportionate and effective measures to combat disinformation and urged both Meta and X to promptly address the issue.

Furthermore, the European Commission has reminded all social media companies of their legal obligation to prevent the dissemination of harmful content associated with Hamas, which is categorized as a proscribed terrorist group within the EU. The Commission spokesperson stressed that any online content that can be linked to Hamas qualifies as terrorist content and must be promptly removed in accordance with both the Digital Services Act and Terrorist Content Online Regulation.

While the letter to X did not specify the disinformation in question, Mr. Breton highlighted widespread reports of “fake and manipulated images and facts” on the platform. He urged immediate action and requested a report on the crisis measures taken by X to address the issue.

These interventions by the EU follow the recent attack launched by Hamas on Israel, resulting in numerous casualties and ongoing hostilities. In response, Israeli forces have carried out a series of missile strikes on Gaza, resulting in a significant loss of life.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to safeguard users of major tech platforms. Although the legislation became effective in August, the larger platform firms, including X, were given time to ensure compliance. Failure to comply with the DSA can lead to fines of up to 6% of global turnover or potential suspension of services.

Meta and X now face the challenge of taking immediate and effective action to combat disinformation on their platforms to align with European law and protect users from the spread of harmful content during times of conflict.