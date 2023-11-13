The European Union Suspends Development Aid to Palestinians in Response to Recent Conflict

Following the recent Hamas assault on Israel, the European Union (EU) has decided to freeze development aid payments to the Palestinians. The EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, announced on social media that all payments have been suspended, ongoing projects are under review, and new budget proposals will be postponed indefinitely. A total of 691 million euros ($728 million) in support is now “under review” due to the escalation of the conflict.

The decision to halt aid comes as a response to the violent attack carried out by Hamas militants, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides. The EU’s move highlights the severity and impact of the assault on Israel, leading member states to reassess their financial assistance to the Palestinians.

While initially reported that the decision would not be implemented due to opposition from member states, there is speculation that the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, will discuss the matter with European foreign ministers. This could potentially lead to a revision of the decision, highlighting the complexities and differing viewpoints within the EU regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Germany has also decided to temporarily halt development aid to the Palestinians. The German government will conduct a comprehensive review of the financial assistance provided and reassess its commitment in light of the recent Hamas attack.

The suspended aid includes support for vital projects such as desalination initiatives, food security, and job creation. These programs were designed to improve the lives of Palestinians living in the region and promote stability and development.

Austria, another EU member state, has joined Germany in suspending development aid to Palestinian-controlled areas. The Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, announced that approximately 19 million euros ($20 million) in aid money will be temporarily put on hold. Schallenberg emphasized the need to address the seriousness of the terror attack and reassess the ongoing projects in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The EU’s decision to suspend aid reflects the significant impact of the recent conflict on the region. It underscores the necessity to reevaluate the situation and adopt a more cautious approach in supporting development initiatives in Palestinian territories. The focus now is on finding ways to restore peace and stability in the region, as well as providing assistance to affected populations.

FAQ:

1. Will the EU reconsider its decision to suspend aid to the Palestinians?

– There is speculation that the decision might be revisited during discussions between the EU’s foreign policy chief and European foreign ministers.

2. How much aid has been suspended?

– A total of 691 million euros ($728 million) in support has been placed “under review” by the EU.

3. What types of projects were affected by the aid freeze?

– Development aid for desalination projects, food security, and job creation has been temporarily halted.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: http://www.timesofisrael.com

– European Union: http://europa.eu/