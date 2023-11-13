The European Union Struggles to Reach Consensus on Urging Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

The European Union’s foreign ministers faced difficulty in reaching an agreement on recommending a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza amidst ongoing airstrikes by Israel. While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the EU ministers were discussing a less ambitious initiative. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, emphasized that while the EU cannot enforce a pause, it can express its support for one.

Despite a “basic consensus,” there was not enough unanimity among the ministers. The draft text on the humanitarian pause was discussed, but no compromise was found, even though a majority was in favor. The hope is for an agreement to be reached during the next ambassadors’ meeting.

The urgency to endorse a humanitarian pause arises from the growing concern within the EU about the well-being of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. In the past two weeks, Israel’s bombardment has resulted in a significant number of Palestinian casualties and displacement. Prior to the conflict, a majority of Palestinians in Gaza relied on international aid, and the blockade imposed by Israel has severely limited access to basic necessities such as power, water, and fuel.

Cindy McCain, the executive director of the UN’s World Food Program, highlighted the desperate situation in Gaza, underscoring the need for increased aid delivery. While EU leaders have acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense and the importance of a two-state solution and civilian protection, they have not explicitly called for an end or pause to hostilities. The final position of the EU will be defined by its leaders at the upcoming summit.

During the meeting, Borrell clarified the distinction between a ceasefire and a pause. A pause implies a temporary cessation of activities, while a ceasefire entails a full agreement between the parties involved. In the initial stages of the discussion, some countries advocated for initiatives such as humanitarian corridors or ceasefires, while others expressed skepticism, emphasizing the need to combat terrorism.

As humanitarian aid has started to reach Gaza, it has become evident that the current efforts are insufficient. The difference in language used during the meeting, including terms like humanitarian pause, humanitarian ceasefire, and ceasefire, contributed to the lack of a clear decision. Achieving unanimity among the member states remains uncertain, as some countries are hesitant to support a humanitarian pause.

It is crucial for both sides, Hamas and Israel, to agree on a pause, and they have an obligation to facilitate the delivery of aid to Palestinians. Safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance is a legal obligation for all parties involved. The situation continues to unfold, and the EU will play a significant role in advocating for the well-being of Palestinians in Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a humanitarian pause?

A humanitarian pause refers to a temporary cessation of hostilities or activities aimed at providing relief and assistance to those affected by a crisis or conflict. It allows for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to individuals in need.

2. How does the European Union influence aid delivery?

The European Union, as a collective body, can express its support for humanitarian initiatives and encourage member states to provide aid. However, it cannot enforce or decree a pause or ceasefire, as these decisions ultimately rely on the involved parties’ agreement.

3. What is the significance of increased aid delivery to Gaza?

Gaza heavily relies on international aid, and the ongoing conflict has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. The provision of sufficient aid is essential in addressing the urgent needs of Palestinians, ensuring access to vital resources, and preventing further suffering.

4. What role does unanimity play in EU decision-making?

Unanimity among EU member states is typically required for major decisions to be made. However, achieving unanimity can be challenging, as each country may have different perspectives and considerations regarding the situation at hand.