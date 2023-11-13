The EU’s Commitment to Balanced Economic Ties with China

The European Union (EU) remains committed to maintaining its ties with China while taking measures to protect its own interests, according to Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s Executive Vice President. As geopolitical tensions and trade issues between the two sides continue to rise, Dombrovskis emphasized the need for the EU to safeguard itself when its openness is exploited.

One of the main concerns for the EU is the significant trade deficit it faces with China. Dombrovskis highlighted this issue during his speech at the annual Bund Summit conference in Shanghai, citing a trade deficit of nearly 400 billion euros. While bilateral trade between the EU and China reached record levels last year, the current trade imbalance is unsustainable and requires attention.

During a four-day visit to China, Dombrovskis, who also serves as the EU’s trade commissioner, aims to establish more equitable economic ties with the EU. His visit follows the European Commission’s announcement of a potential investigation into imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports. The EU alleges that these imports benefit from state subsidies, posing a threat to European producers.

Dombrovskis stressed that the EU’s economic strategy centers on minimizing strategic dependencies rather than completely decoupling from China. He clarified that the EU does not have any intention of severing ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

The EU attributes its trade deficit partly to Chinese restrictions on European companies, creating numerous barriers to market access. EU Ambassador to China, Jorge Toledo, expressed concerns over the trade deficit during a forum in Beijing. He described the situation as the “highest in the history of mankind.”

Dombrovskis’ upcoming economic and trade dialogue with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is seen as a crucial test for both sides. It marks the 10th such discussion since 2008. The meeting will provide an opportunity to address various issues, including foreign investment, trade, and geopolitics, as well as concerns over China’s closer ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While Dombrovskis acknowledged the importance of fair competition, he stated that the EU probe into Chinese-made electric vehicles is based on substantial technical work. The EU aims to engage with both Chinese authorities and the industry throughout the investigation. China, however, views the investigation as protectionist and denies that its sector’s advantage results from subsidies.

Beyond the electric vehicle sector, Dombrovskis suggested that the EU is exploring other areas where trade barriers and irritants may exist. These concerns will be raised during conversations with Chinese counterparts. The EU seeks to advance the overall relationship while addressing any trade issues that may arise.

In addition to economic matters, Dombrovskis also addressed other areas of concern. He urged China to play a role in combating Russia’s “weaponizing food” tactic and to utilize its influence in reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired in July after Moscow’s withdrawal.

Overall, the EU remains committed to strengthening economic ties with China while safeguarding its own interests. As both sides work towards resolving trade imbalances and addressing geopolitical tensions, ongoing dialogue and cooperation are crucial.