The EU Responds to Influx of Asylum Seekers in Finland

The European Union has taken swift action in response to an increase in asylum seeker arrivals at Finland’s eastern border with Russia. Finland has accused Russia of facilitating the entry of migrants, a claim that Moscow vehemently denies. In an effort to provide support and strengthen border control activities, the EU’s border protection agency, Frontex, will deploy 50 officers to Finland.

Frontex’s assistance will include not only personnel but also equipment such as patrol cars, with plans for their deployment as early as next week. The reinforcement aims to address the growing number of undocumented migrants crossing the Finnish border. In response to the situation, Finland has decided to close all but its northernmost border crossing with Russia.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has squarely pointed the finger at Russian authorities, accusing them of engaging in a “systematic and organized action” to facilitate the entry of migrants. Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen further revealed concerns that Russia is exploiting the migrants as part of its “hybrid warfare” against Finland. These accusations come amid Finland’s recent decision to join NATO, after decades of military non-alignment and friendly relations with Moscow.

Despite the allegations, Russia denies any involvement in funneling asylum seekers towards the Finnish border. Border officials report that over 600 asylum seekers entered Finland via Russia in November, a significant increase compared to previous months. These individuals primarily originate from countries such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Syria. While most are young men in their 20s, there are also families with children among them.

Frontex head Hans Leijtens emphasized the agency’s determination to support Finland in the face of these “hybrid challenges.” He stated that this collaboration demonstrates Europe’s unity and ability to offer tangible actions when complex border issues arise.

This situation in Finland is reminiscent of a similar crisis that unfolded on the border between Poland and Belarus in 2021. Thousands of asylum seekers found themselves stranded in freezing temperatures as Poland deployed security forces to prevent them from entering. Lithuania and Latvia also faced a surge in attempts to cross their borders during this time. The EU and Warsaw accused Belarus of luring migrants and refugees with promises of easy entry into the bloc, believing Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the orchestrated crisis.

FAQ:

Q: What is Frontex?

A: Frontex is the European Union’s border protection agency responsible for coordinating border control efforts among member states.

Q: What is hybrid warfare?

A: Hybrid warfare refers to a combination of conventional and unconventional tactics employed by states to achieve strategic objectives, often including elements of political, economic, and informational influence alongside military actions.

Sources:

– example.com

– example.com