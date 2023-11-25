EU Assists Finland in Strengthening Russian Border Amidst “Weaponized Migration” Concerns

Amidst growing concerns of “weaponized migration” orchestrated by Russia, the European Union border agency Frontex has announced its deployment of personnel and resources to assist Finland in bolstering its Russian border. This marks a significant step towards addressing the issue at hand.

Finnish authorities have reported a notable increase in migrants arriving at its border since November 1, with over 700 individuals from Afghanistan, Iraq, Kenya, Morocco, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen entering without proper identification, visas, or documents. This surge in undocumented migrants has raised concerns regarding border security and stability.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo holds Russia responsible for this disruption of border security, stating, “Finland cannot be influenced, Finland cannot be destabilized. Russia started this, and Russia can also stop it.” Orpo further describes the situation as a systematic and organized action by the Russian authorities.

Despite these accusations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vehemently denies any involvement, labeling Finnish authorities’ statements as “clumsy excuses,” and highlighting their alleged “Russophobic sentiment.”

The change in posture from Moscow is believed to be a direct consequence of Finland’s decision to join NATO in April, signaling a departure from its longstanding non-alignment policy. Russia had previously warned of “countermeasures” should Finland choose to align itself with the military alliance.

The current situation along the Russia-Finland border bears resemblance to a past incident involving Russia’s ally Belarus. Two years ago, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania accused Belarus of intentionally facilitating the transportation of migrants to their borders in retaliation for EU sanctions. Similar denials were made by Belarus at the time.

Estonia, Russia’s Baltic neighbor, has also accused Moscow of facilitating illegal migration. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur dismisses Russian claims of innocence, highlighting the restricted border zone and questioning the peculiar circumstances in which hundreds of migrants arrive at the Finnish border on bicycles during the winter season.

The deployment of border agents and resources by Frontex to Finland signifies the European Union’s unified stand against hybrid challenges experienced by its member states. This demonstration of solidarity serves to reinforce the EU’s commitment to protecting its borders and upholding fundamental rights.

As winter sets in, concerns arise regarding a potential humanitarian crisis as migrants may become trapped and exposed to freezing temperatures. Despite efforts to close border crossings and implement barriers, there remains the possibility of migrants attempting to enter Finland illegally through forests and wilderness areas. Finland is legally obligated to process asylum applications, even if individuals have entered the country unlawfully.

In conclusion, the assistance provided by the EU through Frontex aims to address the pressing issue of “weaponized migration” on the Russia-Finland border. By working together, Finland and the EU can strive to ensure border security, manage the influx of migrants, and uphold fundamental rights.