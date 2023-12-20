A Major Overhaul: EU Member States and Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Asylum System Reform

European Union member states and the European Parliament have reached a significant breakthrough in the reform of the bloc’s asylum system. The deal, hailed as a landmark agreement by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, aims to address the challenges posed by irregular migration to the EU.

Under the agreement, there will be provisions for faster vetting of irregular arrivals, the establishment of border detention centers, and expedited deportation procedures for rejected asylum seekers. Additionally, a solidarity mechanism will be introduced to alleviate the burden on southern EU countries that are experiencing high numbers of asylum seekers at their borders.

The solidarity mechanism involves the relocation of some asylum seekers to other EU states. For countries that refuse to accept them, there will be a financial or material contribution to those that do. This approach seeks to distribute the responsibility more evenly across member states.

The reform comes in response to the increasing number of irregular border crossings into the EU, with Frontex reporting over 355,000 such crossings up until November of this year, representing a 17% rise from previous figures. The migration challenge has particularly affected countries like Germany, prompting Chancellor Olaf Sholz to welcome the agreement as a relief for heavily impacted nations.

While the agreement has garnered praise from some EU countries, not all concerns have been fully addressed. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledged that Berlin’s call for a blanket exemption of children and families from border procedures was not met. Nevertheless, Baerbock described the reform as urgently needed and long overdue.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed relief at the deal and highlighted Italy’s long-standing commitment to finding a balanced solution for EU states facing migratory pressure. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed satisfaction, describing the agreement as an important response to Greece’s call for change.

However, Hungary strongly rejected the agreement, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stating that they refuse to let anyone in against their will and will not be punished for their stance.

As with any major policy reform, the agreement has faced criticism from various quarters. While conservative lawmakers have hailed it as a historic achievement, left-leaning politicians have expressed concerns about the compromise of the right to seek asylum.

German EU lawmaker Damian Boeselager, a member of the European Greens, argued that the agreement undermines the right to seek asylum and warned that it may lead to the establishment of prison-like camps at EU borders.

Additionally, several aid agencies, including Amnesty International, Oxfam, Caritas, and Save the Children, have condemned the reform, asserting that it will create a cruel and unworkable system that fails to save lives.

The EU’s migration reform agreement coincides with the approval of a controversial immigration bill in the French parliament. This bill, which includes stricter rules for faster deportations, has drawn criticism from leftist lawmakers and migration advocacy groups.

In conclusion, the major reform of the EU’s asylum system signals a significant step forward in addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration. While the agreement has received praise for its efforts to distribute responsibility among member states, it also faces criticism for potential implications on the right to seek asylum and concerns about the effectiveness of its proposed measures.

