The European Union Condemns Hamas for Endangering Civilians in Gaza

The European Union (EU) has strongly criticized Hamas for using hospitals and civilians as human shields in the conflict in Gaza. The EU also called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint in order to protect innocent civilians.

Medical staff in the north of the Palestinian enclave have reported that hospitals are being blockaded by Israeli forces, preventing them from providing necessary care to patients. Both Al Shifa and Al-Quds, Gaza’s largest and second largest hospitals, have been forced to suspend their operations.

Israeli authorities claim that Hamas has strategically placed command centers beneath and near hospitals, using them to shield themselves from military action. Israel maintains that it needs to access these locations in order to rescue around 200 hostages taken by the militants in an attack that occurred over a month ago. Hamas, on the other hand, has denied utilizing hospitals in this manner.

In a statement on behalf of the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell explicitly condemned Hamas for endangering innocent lives. He emphasized the importance of allowing civilians to leave the combat zone for their safety.

However, Borrell also stressed that Israel must adhere to international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of hospitals, medical supplies, and civilians within healthcare facilities. The ongoing hostilities have had a devastating impact on hospitals and have resulted in the loss of numerous lives among both civilians and medical personnel.

Borrell called for immediate provision of urgent medical supplies to hospitals and the safe evacuation of patients in need of critical care. He urged Israel to exercise the utmost restraint to ensure the protection of civilians.

Through its condemnation of Hamas and call for restraint from Israel, the EU is highlighting the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of innocent civilians caught in the midst of the conflict in Gaza.

FAQs

Q: What is the European Union?



A: The European Union is a political and economic union comprising 27 member countries in Europe. It promotes cooperation and integration among its members, covering a wide range of areas such as trade, foreign policy, and human rights.

Q: What is Hamas?



A: Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization. It governs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist group by some countries. It has been involved in armed conflicts with Israel and is responsible for launching rocket attacks and carrying out suicide bombings.

Q: What is an international humanitarian law?



A: International humanitarian law, also known as the laws of war or the law of armed conflict, is a set of rules governing the conduct of armed conflicts. It aims to protect civilians, prisoners of war, and other individuals who are no longer taking direct part in hostilities, as well as restrict the means and methods of warfare.

Sources:

– BBC

– European External Action Service