The European Union (EU) has taken a significant step toward fighting climate change by pledging to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, approaching net zero before a child born today finishes school. This commitment follows a double hearing in the European Parliament where Wopke Hoekstra of the Netherlands and Maroš Šefčovič of Slovakia, both promising to “defend” the 90 percent reduction, were confirmed in their positions within the European Commission.

According to the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change, achieving a 90-95 percent reduction below 1990 levels by 2040 is both feasible and fair. This target will set a benchmark for other developed countries, encouraging them to take ambitious steps to combat climate change. The United Kingdom, for example, aims to reach a 78 percent reduction by 2035. However, few countries have set clear targets between 2030 and net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

Meeting the 90 percent target would require significant changes across various sectors. Europe’s power generation would need to produce nearly net-zero emissions by 2040, which means phasing out coal by 2030 and minimizing gas-fired power without carbon capture technology by 2040. Renewables would account for 70 to 90 percent of electricity generation, and the import of oil would decrease by 50 to 100 percent.

In addition to energy-related changes, dietary habits would also be impacted. Europeans would need to consume less meat, leading to a potential drop in livestock demand of 47-58 percent by 2040. The European Commission is exploring how lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments, can support emissions cuts.

While this commitment is a significant achievement, there are still hurdles before it becomes law. The Commission will publish an impact assessment on various emissions scenarios, and the costs associated with the 90 percent reduction will be evaluated. The final recommendations will require approval from the full set of commissioners and EU governments through negotiations.

With upcoming EU elections, the outcome could potentially influence the discussions and the fate of Hoekstra and Šefčovič’s positions. Nevertheless, the EU’s commitment to ambitious greenhouse gas emission reductions showcases its determination to lead by example in the fight against climate change.