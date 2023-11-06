The European Union’s Strategy for Economic Security: Identifying Risks in Sensitive Technologies

In an effort to ensure its economic security, the European Union (EU) has announced a strategy that focuses on identifying and managing risks in sensitive technologies. The EU is increasingly cautious about dependencies in the wake of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. While EU officials did not explicitly mention China, the move aligns with a broader strategy of “de-risking” relations with Beijing and others.

The European Commission has identified four main areas of sensitive technology: advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. These areas were chosen based on their transformative power, potential for military use, and possible involvement in human rights infringements. It is clear that the categories selected target risks primarily associated with China.

Semiconductors have both civilian and military applications, with concerns about aiding China’s military capabilities. Artificial intelligence technology raises issues related to civil liberties and the protection of personal data, especially with China’s use of facial recognition for tracking dissidents. Quantum computers, with their greater speed and power, have implications for encryption and cybersecurity, potentially compromising communications and military operations. Biotechnology, while widely used in medical science, also has civil liberties concerns and the potential for weaponization.

The next step for the European Commission is to consult with member states and decide on appropriate measures, which may include export controls, increased investment within the EU, or strategic partnerships to reduce dependencies. However, reaching consensus among EU member states may prove challenging, particularly regarding the level of toughness in addressing these risks. Divisions exist, with certain states more exposed to China’s influence and others adopting a more hawkish stance.

The EU’s strategy of de-risking EU-China relations is likely to be seen by Beijing as an attempt to distance itself from China. As Western countries remain key export markets for China, tensions between China and the EU could have significant implications. The EU’s commitment to economic security drives its efforts to safeguard sensitive technologies and reduce dependencies through careful scrutiny and strategic decision-making.