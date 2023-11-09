The European Union Identifies Key Technologies for Risk Assessment

The European Union is taking steps to assess the risks associated with certain sensitive technologies, aiming to ensure its economic security. The European Commission has identified four main areas of concern: advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. While the Commission did not explicitly mention China, experts believe that the move aligns with a broader strategy of managing risks associated with Beijing.

Semiconductors have dual-use applications and can be used in both civilian technological advancements and military systems. The EU is cautious about aiding China’s military capabilities, especially in light of the escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. Artificial intelligence poses concerns related to the protection of civil liberties, particularly regarding the use of facial recognition technology. The development of quantum computers also raises military implications, as they have the potential to break encryption methods used for communication and data security. Moreover, biotechnology, while crucial for medical advancements, raises concerns about access to DNA databases and the development of bioweapons.

The European Union aims to consult member states and develop measures to address these risks in the coming months. These measures could include export controls, increased investment within the EU, or partnerships to reduce dependencies. However, achieving consensus among EU member states may be challenging, as there are differing opinions on how to approach EU-China relations.

The EU’s move to assess and mitigate risks associated with key technologies highlights the growing importance of economic security in an interconnected world. By identifying vulnerable areas, the EU aims to maintain technological sovereignty and reduce potential risks to its economy, military capabilities, and civil liberties. This step also echoes similar actions taken by other countries, including the United States. As geopolitical competition intensifies, governments and organizations are increasingly prioritizing technological resilience and security.