EU Chief Declares Hamas Attack a Grave Act of Aggression Reflecting an Ancient Malevolence

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the recent assault by the Palestinian terror group Hamas as a calculated act of war, characterized by its brutality and representing an ancient malevolence that perpetrated the killing of 1,000 Israeli civilians. She affirmed Europe’s unequivocal support for Israel and its right to defend itself against such heinous acts. Moreover, von der Leyen called for a comprehensive reassessment of the EU’s significant financial aid to Palestinian projects.

The assault, which took place when 1,500 Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel’s border, resulted in a devastating rampage throughout southern areas, where they mercilessly slaughtered innocent men, women, and children, while seizing control of communities and military sites. This coordinated attack was accompanied by an indiscriminate barrage of over 5,000 rockets launched at towns and cities across Israel. By the end of Wednesday, the death toll had surpassed 1,200, with the majority being civilians, including dozens of babies.

The sheer brutality of the attack left many shocked. Families were allegedly beheaded, and a music festival became a scene of unspeakable horror as 260 people were systematically gunned down by the attackers. Additionally, around 150 individuals, including children and elderly women, were forcibly kidnapped and taken back to Gaza as captives.

In response, Israel has carried out artillery strikes and airstrikes, with the Palestinian health ministry, controlled by Hamas, estimating over 900 Palestinian casualties within the first five days of intense fighting. Israel maintains that its operations target terrorist infrastructure and the areas where Hamas operates or takes refuge, often warning civilians to evacuate before launching strikes.

The EU and its member states have expressed solidarity with Israel while vehemently condemning Hamas’s assault as an act of terrorism and an act of war. However, there is also concern among EU officials that Israel’s response remains within the boundaries of international law.

Von der Leyen emphasized the abhorrent nature of the attack, stating that innocent people were brutally murdered solely because of their Jewish identity and their residence in Israel. She described this ancient evil as a reminder of humanity’s darkest past.

Furthermore, von der Leyen addressed the ongoing debate in Brussels regarding the EU’s significant budget for supporting the Palestinian Authority and state-building projects in the Palestinian territories. While some have called for aid to be suspended pending a review of potential leakage to armed groups like Hamas, others argue for continued funding to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians.

Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s commitment to humanitarian support for the Palestinian people. She stressed that EU funding has never and will never go to Hamas or any terrorist entity. Consequently, a thorough reassessment of the EU’s financial assistance for Palestine is imperative to adapt to the evolving situation on the ground.

Germany’s defense minister, among others, expressed unequivocal support for Israel, both politically and potentially through humanitarian aid if requested. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to hold video talks with his NATO counterparts to discuss the devastating attack perpetrated by Hamas.

The crisis in Israel has also raised concerns for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who fears that it may divert the attention of the United States, a key supporter in the conflict in Ukraine. President Joe Biden has already demonstrated support by ordering the deployment of US ships and warplanes closer to Israel, along with providing additional military aid.

As the international community grapples with this violent escalation, it is crucial to condemn the terrorist acts committed by Hamas while also considering the complexities and consequences of the conflict for all parties involved. Only through sustained dialogue and diplomacy can a lasting solution be reached, one that upholds the principles of justice and protects innocent lives.

