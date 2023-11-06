EU Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalating Violence in Israel

The recent wave of violence between Israel and Hamas has drawn the attention and concern of the European Union (EU). While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the killing of innocent civilians as a “coldblooded act of war.” The EU has expressed solidarity with Israel and called for a full review of its financial support for Palestinian projects.

The conflict escalated when 1,500 Hamas militants stormed Israel’s border, wreaking havoc in southern areas and indiscriminately attacking towns and cities with thousands of rockets. The death toll has risen to over 1,200, with the majority being civilians, including dozens of babies and entire families. The brutality of the attacks has shocked the international community.

Israel has responded with artillery and airstrikes, targeting terrorist infrastructure and issuing evacuation warnings to civilians in targeted regions. However, concerns have been raised about whether Israel’s response remains within the boundaries of international law. The EU has urged Israel to exercise restraint while defending itself.

Von der Leyen also addressed the ongoing debate within the EU about its financial support for the Palestinian Authority and state-building projects. While some have called for aid to be suspended pending a review of potential leakage to armed groups like Hamas, others argue that funding should continue to avoid punishing Palestinian civilians. The EU is committed to supporting the Palestinian people while ensuring transparency and compliance with international standards.

Germany, a member state of the EU, has offered its political support to Israel and stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance if requested. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold video talks with his NATO counterparts to brief them on the situation and seek further international support.

As the conflict continues to escalate, world leaders, including those from NATO, are closely monitoring the situation and exploring avenues for diplomatic solutions. The international community acknowledges the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution and preventing further loss of innocent lives.