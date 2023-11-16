Euro Chief Commits to Address Migrant Influx in Lampedusa

The Italian island of Lampedusa has been grappling with a significant increase in migrant arrivals, prompting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit the region and offer a 10-point action plan to assist Italy in managing the situation. With nearly 126,000 migrants having arrived in Italy this year, double the figure from the same period in 2022, Lampedusa has witnessed a surge in boat arrivals, surpassing the island’s permanent population of over 7,000 in just one week.

Accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, von der Leyen’s visit to Lampedusa’s migrant reception centre was met with local protests, highlighting the challenges faced by the island. In response to the concerns expressed by the demonstrators, Meloni assured them that efforts were being made to address the situation effectively.

During a joint press conference, von der Leyen emphasized the need for a European response to the irregular migration challenge, stating that the European Union stands united. Her 10-point action plan involves utilizing the EU’s external borders agency, Frontex, to identify migrants arriving in Italy and repatriate those who do not qualify for asylum. In addition, Frontex will increase surveillance efforts to counter human traffickers and enhance sea and aerial monitoring of migrant boats.

To alleviate the pressure on Italy, von der Leyen pledged to expedite the supply of equipment to Tunisia’s coastguard, the primary departure point for sea migrants. Furthermore, she aims to accelerate the disbursement of funds agreed upon in a July agreement with Tunisia that aims to curb migration.

In her commitment to address the migration issue comprehensively, von der Leyen also emphasized the need to enhance legal avenues for migrants while maintaining stricter controls on irregular migration. She stressed the importance of combating human traffickers and ensuring a sustained effort in this regard.

The influx of migrants poses a significant political challenge for Meloni, who has made combatting illegal immigration a focal point of her tenure. On Monday, her cabinet will convene to approve stringent measures, including the construction of new detention and repatriation centers, as well as the extension of the maximum permissible detention period for migrants.

Through her visit to Lampedusa and the presentation of the 10-point action plan, von der Leyen aims to address the pressing migrant situation in Italy effectively. By fostering collaboration among European nations and bolstering operational capabilities, the European Union strives to provide comprehensive support to Italy in managing its migration challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Lampedusa?

Lampedusa is an Italian island located in the Mediterranean Sea, known for its geographical proximity to North Africa and its frequent encounters with migrants arriving by boat.

2. What is the European Commission President’s 10-point action plan?

The 10-point action plan presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aims to address the migration challenges faced by Italy specifically in relation to the significant increase in migrant arrivals. The plan includes utilizing the EU’s external borders agency Frontex, enhancing surveillance efforts, providing support to Tunisia to curb migration, and increasing access to legal channels for migrants.

3. How does the European Union plan to tackle irregular migration?

The European Union intends to combat irregular migration by strengthening border control efforts through the use of Frontex, enhancing surveillance of migrant boats, cracking down on human traffickers, and increasing repatriation efforts for migrants who do not qualify for asylum.

4. What measures does Italy plan to take to address the migrant influx?

Italy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is focusing on preventing people from leaving for Europe, rather than redistributing migrants across the bloc. Additionally, tough measures are being considered, such as the construction of new detention and repatriation centers and an extension of the maximum permissible detention period for migrants.

