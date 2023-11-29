EU Foreign Diplomat Refuses to Meet Russian Foreign Minister in Skopje, Signaling Fractured Relations

In a move that highlights the strained relations between the European Union (EU) and Russia, EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell has declined a meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Skopje. Despite Lavrov being granted special permits to bypass EU sanctions in order to reach the North Macedonian capital, Borrell cited a busy agenda as the reason for his unavailability. This snub follows a previous incident in 2021 when Lavrov invited Borrell to the Kremlin, only to belittle and insult the EU envoy.

Lavrov’s visit to North Macedonia is in connection with a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an intergovernmental body established during the Cold War. Once a highly-courted diplomat, Lavrov now faces restrictions such as visa bans imposed by the EU in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Known for propagating increasingly bizarre statements, such as claiming German politicians possess “Nazi genes,” Lavrov finds himself subject to exemptions for attending multilateral events under certain conditions.

To reach Skopje, Lavrov’s plane required a special permit from Bulgaria to cross its airspace, as both Bulgaria and North Macedonia align with EU sanctions. Furthermore, Bulgaria clarified that the permit did not extend to members of Lavrov’s delegation who are also subject to EU sanctions. In response to Lavrov’s invitation to the OSCE, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania chose to boycott the meeting, asserting that it might provide Russia with a propaganda opportunity and legitimize its aggressive actions.

Despite not meeting Lavrov, Borrell affirmed his purpose in attending the meeting was to counter Russia’s views and ensure the EU seat was not left vacant. Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also be present in Skopje but will not engage in bilateral talks with Lavrov. Although Lavrov hinted that Western ministers may have reached out to him for bilateral discussions, he did not disclose names.

The OSCE, consisting of 57 member states, will receive diplomatic representation from Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, and France, which have demonstrated more Russia-friendly approaches in the past. Borrell, joining forces with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, spoke in Brussels on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and praising its efforts in countering Russian aggression. Kuleba, in turn, appreciated the upcoming 12th round of Russia sanctions imposed by the EU.

As tensions persist, Russia unveiled a significant increase in defense spending for 2024, allocating 40% of its national budget to defense and security. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Western support for Ukraine would remain unwavering, even if Russia’s plans indicated long-term conflict preparations. Finland closed its border with Russia amid concerns about irregular migrants and alleged harassment of Finnish border guards. Stoltenberg dismissed Russia’s use of migration as a form of pressure on Nato allies, expressing confidence in Finland’s ability to manage the situation.

Lavrov’s message in Skopje is expected to criticize the West for its perceived inaction in the face of Israel’s bombing of Gaza. This rhetoric aims to attract support from countries in Southern Europe by suggesting that Western leaders prioritize the well-being of white people in Ukraine over Arabs or Muslims. However, Stoltenberg drew a distinction between the situations in Gaza and Ukraine, emphasizing that Israel’s bombardment was in response to a terrorist attack, while Russia’s actions in Ukraine constituted an unprovoked invasion of aggression.

