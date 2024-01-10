EU Seeks Taylor Swift’s Support to Mobilize Youth Voters

In a bid to increase youth voter participation in the upcoming European election, the European Commission Vice President, Margaritis Schinas, has an unconventional solution: enlist the help of global superstar Taylor Swift.

Schinas believes that young people have the power to inspire their peers to get involved in the democratic process. During a press conference, he stated, “No one can mobilize youth better than young people themselves. Commissioners alone cannot achieve what young activists can.”

Recognizing Swift’s immense influence on the younger generation, Schinas expressed his hope that someone from her media team would convey their request to her.

Swift has already proven her ability to galvanize young voters. Last year, she encouraged her massive following on Instagram, which currently stands at 272 million followers, to register to vote. In just a few hours, Vote.org reported a significant surge of over 35,000 voter registrations, representing a 23 percent increase compared to the previous year.

While Swift initially aimed to stay out of the political realm, her involvement in U.S. politics has made her a prominent figure in the country’s ongoing cultural and political debates.

With the European election approaching, Schinas stressed the importance of youth participation for the democratic process. He hopes that Swift’s influence can extend to the EU, especially since her European tour coincides with the election. The European leg of her Eras Tour, set to launch in spring 2024, will include a performance in Paris on May 9, which also happens to be “Europe Day.”

Schinas’s vision is clear – he wants voters to vote, with the support of Taylor Swift as a catalyst for youth engagement.

