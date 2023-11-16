EU-Australia Trade Negotiations Stumble, Delays Likely Before Resumption

After extensive discussions since 2018, negotiations for a free trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Australia have reached an impasse. Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt revealed that EU negotiators have been unwilling to compromise on key issues, particularly market access for Australian products like beef and sheep meat. As a result, he stated that talks are unlikely to resume during the current term of parliament, which indicates a delay until after the 2025 general election.

Watt expressed disappointment at the lack of progress, predicting that it would take a considerable amount of time for any future Australian government or EU leadership to negotiate a deal. This setback is viewed as regrettable, as both sides seemed optimistic about reaching an agreement during the recent Group of Seven meeting in Japan. However, the European Commission stated that Australia reintroduced agricultural demands that did not align with the most recent negotiations, leading to the breakdown in talks.

Despite previous positive advances and hopes for a resolution, disagreements persist between the EU and Australia regarding market access for agricultural products and critical minerals. Europe seeks greater access to Australia’s rich deposits of “critical minerals” to reduce its reliance on Russia and China for clean-energy components. In contrast, Australia aims to leverage its valuable sheep meat, beef, and sugar exports by gaining more extensive entry into the European market.

This recent setback follows the failure to reach an agreement during talks held in Brussels earlier this year. Australia cited insufficient assurances of significant market access to Europe for its agricultural products as the main reason for the impasse.

