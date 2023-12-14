The EU’s Crucial Decision on Aid to Ukraine: A Balancing Act

As the year comes to a close, European heads of state are gathering for a decisive two-day summit, with support for Ukraine at the forefront of their discussions. However, internal divisions within the European Union (EU) threaten to impede any significant action towards Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled around the world this week, rallying for continued support in the fight against Russia’s invasion. His message has been clear: cutting aid to Ukraine would be seen as a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Council President Charles Michel, who is set to chair the summit, stressed the urgency of making decisions that protect the EU’s interests by supporting Ukraine.

What’s at stake?

A substantial amount of aid is on the table, amounting to around 50 billion euros ($54.43 billion). The European Commission proposed allocating this sum to Ukraine between 2024 and 2027. However, opposition from Hungary, which has had a personal meeting between its prime minister and Putin, is hindering the disbursement of funds.

Moreover, EU leaders will deliberate on whether to commence formal negotiations with Ukraine regarding the nation’s potential future accession to the bloc. Hungary has expressed reservations, and other member states, like Italy, have also raised concerns about expanding the EU.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna stressed the significance of starting official negotiations, seeing it as a crucial assurance of Ukraine’s sustainability.

Diminishing support and challenges

Almost two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, support from Western countries is waning. Recent data from the Kiel Institute reveals a nearly 90% decline in newly committed aid to Ukraine between August and October, compared to the same period in 2022.

The Kiel Institute acknowledges that Ukraine now relies predominantly on a core group of donors, including the United States, Germany, and Nordic and Eastern European countries. These nations continue to provide financial aid and essential weaponry. However, attention has been diverted from Kyiv due to other global conflicts and the strain on Western governments’ resources.

Russia, on the other hand, maintains a military advantage. According to Andrius Tursa, a Central and Eastern Europe Advisor at consultancy firm Teneo, Russia’s access to military equipment, munitions, and manpower gives it an upper hand. Tursa also notes that Moscow is rapidly increasing its military output and sourcing additional supplies from countries such as North Korea and Iran. Furthermore, Russia is continuously recruiting new personnel to compensate for potential losses without inciting public discontent.

Despite gradual declines in support, recent surveys indicate that a majority of the Russian population still supports Putin’s actions in Ukraine. A poll conducted by the Levada Center earlier this month revealed that 74% of respondents either fully or partially support the war in Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is support for Ukraine diminishing?

A: Western governments currently face various challenges, such as inflationary pressures and other global conflicts, which limit their ability to provide extensive aid to Ukraine.

Q: Which countries continue to provide support to Ukraine?

A: The United States, Germany, and Nordic and Eastern European countries remain key contributors of financial aid and weaponry to Ukraine.

Q: What advantage does Russia have in terms of military strength?

A: Russia benefits from easy access to military equipment, munitions, and significant manpower. The country is also increasing military output and sourcing supplies from other nations.

Q: How does the Russian population view Putin’s actions in Ukraine?

A: While support for Putin’s actions in Ukraine is gradually declining, a recent survey suggests that a majority of Russians still support the war.