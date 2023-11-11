EU Requests Poland for Information Regarding Visa Fraud Allegations

The European Commission has reached out to Poland, seeking “clarifications” in response to reports of alleged visa fraud involving Polish officials. It has been claimed that Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Polish consulates were involved in an illicit scheme where African and Asian migrants obtained Polish visas in exchange for substantial amounts of money.

The Schengen area, of which Poland is a member, allows individuals holding visas issued by Poland unrestricted access to all 27 European Union member states, as well as Switzerland and Iceland.

These allegations have the potential to escalate existing tensions within Europe, particularly regarding grain supplies. In fact, this situation has even resulted in Poland’s decision to halt arms exportation to Ukraine, while the latter has pursued legal action against three EU member states, including Poland.

The European Commission’s spokesperson, Anitta Hipper, emphasized that Brussels is closely monitoring the media reports concerning these alleged instances of fraud and corruption. Hipper further stated that these allegations are disconcerting and raise questions regarding compliance with EU law. Consequently, Commissioner Ylva Johansson wrote a letter to the Polish authorities, asking for clarifications.

In this letter, Johansson presented a comprehensive set of questions and requested a response by October 3. The European Commission expects the Polish authorities to provide the necessary information and conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vehemently denied the accusations, including claims that the ministry had facilitated the entry of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Muslim countries and Africa. Additionally, the ministry refuted the claim that Poland is the leader among EU nations in issuing Schengen zone permits.

However, Polish prosecutors have announced charges against seven individuals involved in a visa-issuing scandal. As a result of this scandal, the deputy foreign minister was dismissed from their position. The investigation was initiated based on information provided by the Central Anticorruption Bureau. The scandal involved the acceleration of visa procedures for several hundred applicants, with many of the visa requests being rejected.

The visa applications in question were submitted at Polish diplomatic missions in various locations, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Singapore, and the Philippines.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, a total of 1,951,000 national and Schengen visas were issued over the past 30 months. Out of these, 990,000 visas were issued to Ukrainian nationals, 586,000 to Belarusian nationals, and 374,000 to individuals of other nationalities. The ministry also noted a significant decrease in the number of visas distributed to Russian citizens in recent years.

The ministry repeatedly dismissed the false allegations that consuls received instructions from the ministry concerning visa issuance. It emphasized that decisions regarding visa applications are made independently. Additionally, the ministry refuted the claim that all technical support for processing visa applications had been outsourced to an external company and that visa brokerage firms acted as consular officers. The ministry clarified that visa applications are directly submitted by candidates at the consular office or at designated visa application acceptance points.

