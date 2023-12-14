The European Union Approves Accession Talks with Ukraine and Moldova Amidst Political Tensions

The European Union (EU) has made a significant decision to enter into accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, in a clear statement against Russia’s attempts to assert control over its neighboring countries. The leaders of the 27 EU member states, gathered in Brussels for a crucial summit, also granted Georgia the status of a candidate country. Further negotiations will be opened with Bosnia and Herzegovina, pending their compliance with membership criteria.

The approval of accession talks represents a triumph for Ukraine, which has been engaged in a challenging struggle against invading Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had submitted Ukraine’s application to join the EU during the early stages of the war, advocating for an expedited process.

This decision, however, was not without controversy. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán initially threatened to veto Ukraine’s readiness to begin negotiations and questioned the impartiality of the European Commission. Orbán’s abstention during the vote further highlighted his opposition to the decision. Hungary’s position remains unchanged, asserting that Ukraine is not prepared for EU membership negotiations.

Despite the political tensions, the EU’s decision has been hailed as a historic moment by many leaders. President Zelenskyy sees this as a victory for Ukraine and a motivation for the entire continent. Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed gratitude for the EU’s support and emphasized their commitment to become an EU member. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called it a monumental milestone for Georgia, uniting the country with its European family.

The next stages involve drafting a negotiating framework and meeting the remaining preconditions, which include anti-corruption measures, de-oligarchisation efforts, and minority rights. These steps can be anticipated in March, where an endorsement from all 27 member states is required.

It is important to note that this decision is just the beginning of a lengthy process, involving comprehensive negotiations across 36 thematic chapters, ultimately leading to full membership. The EU leaders will now shift their focus to the revision of the bloc’s common budget, including a vital €50-billion fund to provide financial support to Ukraine between 2024 and 2027.

This decision comes at a critical time for Ukraine, facing a substantial €40 billion deficit in 2024 that can only be addressed with Western assistance. While challenges lie ahead, the EU’s approval of accession talks offers a glimmer of hope and solidarity for Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What did the EU leaders decide regarding Ukraine and Moldova?

The EU leaders have approved the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, signifying their support for these countries’ aspirations to join the European Union.

2. Why is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opposed to Ukraine’s accession talks?

Orbán believes that Ukraine is not ready for EU membership negotiations and questions the European Commission’s impartiality. He abstained from the vote but continues to voice his opposition.

3. What are the remaining steps in the accession process?

The next steps involve drafting a negotiating framework and fulfilling the remaining preconditions set by the EU, including anti-corruption measures, de-oligarchisation efforts, and minority rights. These stages are expected to be addressed in March.

4. Why is EU accession significant for Ukraine and Moldova?

EU membership offers numerous benefits, including political stability, economic growth, access to a larger market, and increased cooperation with other member states.

5. How long does the accession process typically take?

The accession process can span several years, involving negotiations on 36 thematic chapters, which cover various aspects of EU legislation and policies.

