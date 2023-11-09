The Importance of Education for Palestinian Children

The demolition of a school in Ein Samiya, funded by the European Union (EU), has raised concerns and calls for compensation. The EU expressed its shock and condemnation over the incident, emphasizing the need for Israel to respect the right to education for Palestinian children and compensate for the lost funding. France also expressed its dismay and urged Israel to adhere to international law.

The United Nations (UN), through the office of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, opposed the demolition, highlighting the impact on the education of Palestinian children. The UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, underscored that the school in Ein Samiya served the few remaining Palestinian families in the herding community. These families have already faced displacement due to settler violence and the reduction of grazing land. Moreover, the UN is currently assessing the urgent needs of 60 similar herding communities facing similar challenges.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that this demolition is one of three schools destroyed in the West Bank over the past year, affecting the education of 78 students. The significance of education for these children cannot be understated, as it provides them with the tools to build a better future, empower themselves, and contribute positively to their communities.

However, this incident is not an isolated occurrence. Israeli courts have rejected appeals against the demolition of the Ein Samiya school, highlighting a broader issue regarding Palestinian building permits in Area C. The IDF’s Civil Administration rejects the vast majority of Palestinian requests for building permits, thereby exacerbating the challenges faced by Palestinian communities in accessing education and other essential infrastructure.

Ensuring access to quality education for all children, regardless of their background, constitutes a fundamental human right. It is imperative that the international community continues to advocate for the rights of Palestinian children to receive education without impediments. Education not only empowers individuals but also plays a pivotal role in fostering peace, understanding, and a brighter future for all.