European Commission Sends Formal Notice to Elon Musk’s X Regarding Illegal Content and Abuse

The European Commission has taken action by sending a formal notice to Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, in response to concerns over illegal content, disinformation, and abusive material posted on the site. European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, announced this move as the first step in an investigation into X’s compliance with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

Breton emphasized the importance of both freedom of expression and protecting democracies, even in times of crisis, as outlined in the DSA. He previously wrote a letter to Musk, warning about the proliferation of disinformation and abusive content on X following the Israel-Hamas conflict and granted Musk 24 hours to address the issue. Failure to act on X’s part could lead to potential sanctions for violating the DSA.

In response to Breton’s letter, X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a two-page response stating that X had taken action on “tens of thousands of pieces of content.” However, despite similar warning letters sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, no formal probes have been announced yet.

The European Commission’s press release highlighted concerns about the alleged spreading of illegal content, disinformation, terrorist and violent content, and hate speech on X. As a Very Large Online Platform, X is obligated to adhere to the provisions of the DSA, including assessing and mitigating risks associated with the dissemination of such content. The press release outlined a series of specific questions that X is required to provide information on regarding its crisis response protocol and other related matters.

X has been given a deadline to respond, with the requested information scheduled to be provided by October 18, 2023, and October 31, 2023. The Commission will evaluate the replies and determine next steps based on X’s compliance. It is worth noting that the Commission has the authority to impose fines for any incorrect, misleading, or incomplete information provided by X, according to the DSA.