EU and Italian Leaders Visit Lampedusa Amidst Soaring Migrant Numbers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a significant visit to the small Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa in response to a drastic increase in the number of migrants arriving there. Over the course of just three days, between Monday and Wednesday, a staggering 8,500 migrants arrived on the island in 199 boats, as reported by the UN migration agency.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Meloni called for immediate action at the EU level to address the issue of migrant departures from North Africa to Europe. She proposed the possibility of a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent smugglers’ boats from reaching European shores. Meloni emphasized the need for all parties to work together towards finding serious, complex, and sustainable solutions.

Echoing this sentiment, von der Leyen emphasized the need for a comprehensive Europe-wide response. She pledged to combat the “brutal business” of human smuggling and asserted that irregular migrants might face deportation to their country of origin if they do not qualify to stay in the EU. Taking a firm stance, she stated that the European Union should determine who enters its borders and under what circumstances, rather than leaving it in the hands of smugglers.

The overwhelming number of arrivals has put a strain on local services in Lampedusa. In fact, the number of migrants landing on the island this week has surpassed the number of residents. The Lampedusa migration center, intended to accommodate 400 people, is currently hosting 1,500 migrants, causing a dire situation.

In view of these challenges, von der Leyen stressed that irregular immigration is a European issue that demands a European response. She called for heightened air and sea surveillance in the Mediterranean, a measure that could be organized through the EU border agency Frontex. Furthermore, the European Commission president urged other member states of the EU to share the burden and accept some of the migrants.

This recent surge in migrant numbers to Italy is alarming, with figures already doubling since last year and on track to potentially surpass the record numbers seen in 2016.

