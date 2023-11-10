The EU Acknowledges Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

In a recent statement, leaders of the 27 European Union member states have affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself within the confines of humanitarian and international law. The statement specifically addresses the “violent and indiscriminate attacks” carried out by the Hamas terror group.

Instead of using direct quotes, it can be said that the EU leaders emphasized the importance of Israel’s right to self-defense while also highlighting their commitment to providing urgent humanitarian aid to the civilians in need in Gaza, ensuring it does not fall into the hands of terrorist organizations.

Furthermore, the EU leaders stressed the crucial need to prevent any escalation of the conflict in the region. They condemned Hamas and its brutal acts of terrorism while also calling for the protection of all civilians involved.

The joint statement was adopted in preparation for an emergency video summit called by European Council President Charles Michel, which is scheduled to take place in the upcoming days. It is worth mentioning that the statement follows a recent visit to Israel by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which received both support and criticism from diplomats and European deputies.

FAQ

What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution refers to the concept of establishing an independent state for both Israelis and Palestinians, allowing them to coexist peacefully within recognized borders. What is international humanitarian law?

International humanitarian law, also known as the law of war or the law of armed conflict, is a branch of international law that seeks to protect individuals who are not taking part in hostilities during times of armed conflict. What is the current situation in Israel and Gaza?

As of the latest developments, there has been a cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas, resulting in casualties on both sides. Israel has been conducting airstrikes targeting Hamas infrastructure, while Hamas has been launching rockets towards Israeli towns and cities.

Sources: [The Times of Israel](https://www.timesofisrael.com/)